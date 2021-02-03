North Dakota Tax Commissioner reminding residents of Renter’s Refund program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some North Dakotans who may need some help with living expenses in these times do have a resource in the Office of State Tax Commissioner.

The Renter’s Refund program provides certain people a partial refund on rent for living quarters or mobile home units.

People 65 and older and people who are permanently disabled could get up to $400.

“This is a way to provide at least some relief to renters who don’t necessarily receive a property tax statement, but there of course is property tax built into the cost of their rent,” North Dakota Tax Commissioner, Ryan Rauschenberger said.

You do need to apply for the refund.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Rec. Marijuana Bill

Minot State of the City

Veterans Vaccines

Warnings against Super Bowl parties

Vet Assistance

Truck Crash

How Lucie met Cauli: Cat owner shares how she discovered her beloved pet

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News