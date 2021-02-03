North Dakota Tax Commissioner reminding residents of Renter’s Refund program

Some North Dakotans who may need some help with living expenses in these times do have a resource in the Office of State Tax Commissioner.

The Renter’s Refund program provides certain people a partial refund on rent for living quarters or mobile home units.

People 65 and older and people who are permanently disabled could get up to $400.

“This is a way to provide at least some relief to renters who don’t necessarily receive a property tax statement, but there of course is property tax built into the cost of their rent,” North Dakota Tax Commissioner, Ryan Rauschenberger said.

You do need to apply for the refund.

