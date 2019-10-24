North Dakota Teachers and Students Discuss the “Never Again Education Act”

“Never forget,” that’s the message behind the “Never Again Education Act,” a House bill that would mandate some form of education about the Holocaust for all U.S. students.

Right now, only 11 states require the Holocaust to be taught in their schools. North Dakota is not one of those 11 states, and it’s clear that our students’ knowledge of the Holocaust varies drastically.

Legacy High School Freshman Emily Mosser said, “I feel like not a lot of people here know about it.”

Senior Savannah Peeples said, “Like you’ll get people saying it never happened or whatever..”

Freshman Igor Lima said, “It was a horrible thing where many people sadly had to die for an unknown and probably very dumb reason.”

We asked Emily, “Did you ever learn why these people were treated this way?”

She said, “Not really. I know it was maybe like a race thing…I don’t know.”

North Dakota standards do require high schools to teach World War II history, but whether the Holocaust is included, is up to the teachers.

Legacy History Teacher Tom Bushaw said, “What we’ve found in the last couple of years is that students who have come up to us at Legacy High school have lesser understandings than they used to about the Holocaust.”

Bushaw has proposed teaching the holocaust and genocide as a three to four week unit for all Legacy students.

He said, “Kids need to understand this portion of history in order to really understand where we’re headed as a world and to really understand empathy and to understand each other.”

Legacy Senior Anthony Mosser said, “We did U.S. history in 8th grade and we discussed some of it then, but 8th grade we didn’t get into much. Freshman year we did an entire unit on genocide in global studies, and we really hit on a lot of stuff then.”

And that is thanks to history teacher, Landen Schmeichel.

The Legacy history teacher said, “I think it teaches students tolerance. It teaches us how to look at one another, even if we’re different or have different ideas about religion.”

Schmeichel spent time at the Dachau concentration camp and made a presentation to share what he learned, and how he felt.

He said, “I probably spend more time on it than I should, just because I believe the events that we’re witnessing today. I think it’s time we have a conversation about how we should treat one another.”

And every student we spoke to has this very same take away from the historical tragedy.

Anthony said, “Because if we don’t acknowledge it, we don’t look at it, we don’t study it, we’re gonna forget about it to the point where we’ll turn a blind eye if something like that ever happens again.”

Schmeichel said: at the concentration camp are the words “never again” in six different languages, and it’s actually law in Germany to teach the Holocaust.

Bushaw and Schmeichel believe it should be taught to all students, but they said school districts should be able to set their own curriculums, rather than having a mandate from the federal government.