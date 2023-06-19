BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, some North Dakota teachers are learning more about the oil industry.

Monday marked the beginning of the seminar, which the North Dakota Petroleum Council has hosted for over 30 years. Along with learning about the petroleum industry, teachers will also gain some insight into the education and skills needed for many of the industry’s jobs and careers.

“They also get the opportunity to tour some oil and gas facilities including a drilling rig and production site,” said ND Petroleum Council Representative, Tessa Sandstrom. “They will see the natural gas plant out by Killdeer, as well as the refinery here in Mandan.”

Nick Weis, who teaches math at Legacy High, says he didn’t know much about oil production in North Dakota — but that this fall, he’ll be able to talk to some of his students about what kind of jobs they can find in the state.

“It’s pretty foreign to me even though I got some family that works in the industry,” he stated. “No matter what your stance on it, in my opinion, educating yourself and learning the new technologies that are happening gives you a better insight, and helps you form your own opinion too.”

The event concludes on Thursday.