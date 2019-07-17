North Dakota testing its new voting equipment

The legislature purchased 900 pieces of voting equipment that will be placed at polling locations, statewide.

This week, it’s all being tested before being sent out to the 53 counties to be used in next years election.

The machines cost 7 million dollars, some of the money came from the federal government and the rest was from the legislature.

State officials say the old machines, purchased back in 2004, were outdated and it was time for a change.

“The voters themselves won’t really notice any difference in the voting process. They will still mark a paper ballot like they always have so that part won’t be different. They will insert that ballot card into a tabulator. Basically, it will go much quicker,” said Al Jaeger, Secretary of State.

Within the next couple of months, all the counties will have the equipment.

The old machines will be disposed of in South Dakota.