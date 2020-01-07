North Dakota to promote its wide-open spaces to tourists

North Dakota’s new tourism marketing campaign will promote what the sparsely populated state has plenty of: elbow room.

The tourism agency for one of the least-visited states in the nation on Tuesday unveiled a $2.9 million campaign with the slogan, “Don’t follow the crowds _ follow your curiosity.”

Tourism officials confirmed last week that Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel will continue to promote tourism in his home state.

The “Transformers” star’s contract with North Dakota’s Tourism Division has been extended until Dec. 31, 2021.