North Dakota to receive 10 cases of Remdesivir

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication, developed by a company here in the U.S.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in his press briefing on Monday that North Dakota will be receiving a shipment of 10 cases, which he says is enough to treat about 50 patients.

It’s coming through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA.

“Remdesivir, of course, doesn’t cure COVID-19, but the drug may speed up recovery.  The FDA authorized emergency use of the antiviral drug two weeks ago after a clinical trial found patients treated with Remdesivir had a 31% faster recovery than those who received a placebo,” said Burgum.

The Governor says he just learned about the shipment of Remdesivir on a call with the Coronavirus Task Force just Monday morning.

He says the Physician’s Advisory Committee in North Dakota will determine how it will be distributed, but more shipments are coming.

Gov. Burgum also says he was invited to the White House this Wednesday to meet with the President. Burgum says he will highlight our successes, including our contact tracing and ND Smart Restart plan.

The Governor of Colorado was also invited.

