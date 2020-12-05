North Dakota tops 1,000 deaths since start of pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has surpassed 1,000 deaths due to complications from COVID-19, with about half of the fatalities coming in just over a month. Health officials confirmed 18 new deaths Saturday day, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 1,007. There were 411 fatalities in November, the deadliest month since the pandemic began, and 30 so far in December. There were 1,570 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 161 people in North Dakota tested positive in the past week.

