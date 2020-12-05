North Dakota tops 1,000 deaths since start of pandemic

It's the season of giving, and while normally you'd probably see Santa outside of some of your local stores ringing the bell asking for donations for the local Salvation Army, Saturday brought something a little different.

The Salvation Army has teamed up with local first responders to help collect donations. Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs, you name it, came out to ring the bell and collect donations at a variety of local stores. This year’s theme is “Help Rescue Christmas,” and donations will be used to meet the greatest needs within our area.