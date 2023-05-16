BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The state wants more people to pack their suitcases and set North Dakota as their vacation destination –and this year, North Dakota is pulling out all the stops to show people what makes our state so legendary.

North Dakota’s tourism leaders came together in Bismarck for continuing education and peer-to-peer networking for three days. The group said meeting people from across the state is a chance to learn from each other about how to increase tourism in their respective local towns.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted North Dakota tourism– but officials say the number of visitors we’re seeing is finally getting back to normal.

“Here in Bismarck-Mandan, we are certainly up,” said the CEO of Bismarck Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sheri Grossman. “Our tourism numbers are a little over where they were in 2019. So, we are looking forward to a good upcoming summer for meetings, conventions, and events as well.”

These leaders meet each year at a new location in the state — and this year, the group said it was nice to see what the Bismarck-Mandan area has to offer.