North Dakota Tribal Medical Facilities in Need of Big Updates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, an entrepreneur with a goal to create healthcare equality for Native Americans called Indian Health Services a ‘third world healthcare system’.

IHS is the federal agency responsible for all medical care on tribal lands.

The latest statistics we could find from 2014 said IHS spent about $3,100 per person on health services that year. In comparison, $8,100 is the average amount spent per person, per year in the U.S.

James Driving Hawk, the IHS Great Plains Area Director said there’s just never enough funding from the federal government. But, he said they’re still working to improve care on reservations with what they have.

He said aging medical facilities on tribal lands across the state are the highest priority. Many of the hospitals have not been updated in 15 to 25 years.

“Our budget for new facilities is very limited, and so, consequently we have to stand in line and wait for our funding,” Driving Hawk added.

He told us Standing Rock’s hospital is first on the list; next is Belcourt’s.

This discussion to update North Dakota’s tribal hospitals began over a year ago. IHS is still in the planning stages as of now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge