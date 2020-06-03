North Dakota tribe to fight ruling giving minerals to state

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_70563_ver1_20161219021537-159532

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Leaders of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in North Dakota and others are challenging a Department of Interior opinion rolling back an Obama-era memo stating that mineral rights under the original Missouri River bed should belong to the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The memo filed May 26 by Daniel Jorjani, solicitor for the department, says a review by Historical Research Associates, Inc. shows the state is the legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river where it flows through the Fort Berthold Reservation.

At stake is an estimated $100 million in oil royalties waiting in escrow to be claimed as well as any future payments.

The tribe says it will likely file a federal lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge