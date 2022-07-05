BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Rural Development has granted $5 million to two North Dakota tribes. The money will go toward water projects that will benefit thousands of residents.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians received $2 million from that grant, which will help install new pipes for residents in Belcourt.

Right now, there’s asbestos in the main sewer lines.

The deteriorated water and sewer lines will improve the quality of their drinking water and the overall water supply to the area.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe also received $3 million from the grant to install a water main that borders North Dakota and South Dakota.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to understand, I think in 2022, that are communities that literally don’t have access to safe water. And that happens right here in our state. So rural development is an important partner in making sure there aren’t communities without those services,” said Erin Oban, the North Dakota state director for USDA Rural Development.

The projects will begin this month.