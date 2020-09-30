Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota tries ad campaign to stem virus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. A Bismarck marketing agency is rolling out a campaign meant to help stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases in central North Dakota, and it comes at a time when the state leads the nation in cases per capita. Agency MABU was hired by a governor’s task force in Burleigh and Morton counties that is nearly six weeks into its effort and frustrated by the lack of progress in the state’s virus hotspot. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck marketing agency is rolling out a campaign meant to help stem the tide of rising COVID-19 cases in central North Dakota as the state leads the nation in cases per capita.

Agency MABU was hired by a governor’s task force in Burleigh and Morton counties that is nearly six weeks into its effort and frustrated by the lack of progress in the state’s virus hotspot.

MABU has created messages designed to leverage North Dakotans’ strong sense of freedom.

That’s the same thing that Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has said would make it difficult to impose a mask mandate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Local Reaction

School Cleaning

Tags Returned

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Get ready for a very blustery day

YHF

NDC SEPT 30

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Hospitalizations & COVID-19

Shiloh Christian Football

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Road Train Study

Picture Day

New Pollbooks

Speedy CNA Training

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/29

Rugby Doc Research

Garrison PD Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss