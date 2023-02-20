BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members from North Dakota United were in Memorial Hall at the Capitol for Lobby Day.

It’s the organization’s first Lobby Day since the COVID-19 Pandemic, and they’re set up to share information and meet local lawmakers.

North Dakota United has deep roots in North Dakota, it’s operated for 10 years, and was originally known as the North Dakota Education Association (NDEA).

The NDEA then merged with the North Dakota Public Employees Association in 2013, forming North Dakota United. Monday, they gathered together to discuss employee pensions.



“The North Dakota Public Employer Retirement System has a defined benefit plan that is under attack, and has been since 2011,” said North Dakota United’s president Nick Archuleta, “and now there is a bill that will eliminate it entirely beginning Jan. 1, 2025.”

Archuleta says public employees are paid anywhere from 5% to 12% less than their similarly trained colleagues in the private sector.

Decent Health insurance and retirement plans, he claims, were put in place to balance out that low salary.

Another topic discussed was childcare, and how the lack of childcare is keeping parents from getting into the workforce.