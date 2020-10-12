North Dakota United says teachers have raised concerns about returning to class full-time

This time next week, both Bismarck and Mandan students in grades sixth through ninth will be returning to class full-time. But are teachers ready?

According to North Dakota United, a teacher’s union made up of more than 11,500 educators and public employees, there are a number of concerns from teachers about returning back to school for face-to-face instruction safely.

Some of these concerns are the larger class sizes in secondary schools, which they say would create obstacles for social distancing.

The North Dakota United President says nobody wants kids back in school more than teachers.

“They want that because they understand the positive developments that can happen when you build these relationships with students. And so they can’t wait to get back to that, but they also want to make sure it is safe to do — and that is where the tension is,” said Nick Archuleta, the ND United President.

Archuleta also added this is another example of schools being asked to fix societal problems.