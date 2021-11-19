North Dakota United shares concerns over possible pension changes

North Dakota’s legislative interim retirement committee is studying the impacts of changing the way pensions operate for state employees.

Specifically, they’re tasked with closing the defined benefit plan for new employees starting in January 2024 and switching to a defined contribution plan.

Lawmakers who support the change argue closing the plan is necessary because of the state’s unfunded liability.

Those opposed say the pension plan is an incentive for many public employees to take jobs that often pay less than the private sector.

North Dakota United, a union representing public employees in the state, says closing the plan could be bad for the state’s workforce.

“Not having the plan does hurt recruitment and retention, and in this labor market we should be doing everything we can to get the very best employees in the state of North Dakota and not turning our backs on them by cutting their benefits,” North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said.

The retirement committee will present its findings during the next legislative session in 2023 to decide how to move forward with the potential change.