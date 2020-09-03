North Dakota University System encouraging students to stay on campus during Labor Day weekend

Colleges across the country are seeing a rise in cases, and the holiday weekend is approaching — which has many schools encouraging students to stay on campus.

The North Dakota University System released a statement encouraging its students across the state to stay safe by staying in place for Labor Day weekend.

The statement acknowledged that many young people show no symptoms for coronavirus, which leads to unknowing transmission to their families and other students.

Minot State is trying to add activities to keep kids busy including a scavenger hunt.

One student is taking this advice and staying busy close to campus.

“I just have practice, I have work, I’ve been in Minot the whole summer so going home for me isn’t really an option I just plan on sticking with my team and doing what’s right for the campus,” Minot State Student Zoya Robbins said.

Minot State is hosting weekly mass testing every Wednesday to monitor COVID-19 on campus