North Dakota University System’s Chancellor says he’s donating pay raise

The North Dakota University System’s Chancellor received a pay increase but has decided to give it back.

“As I’ve stated for years in the press, you know, many of my staff are paid well below the average for those type of positions. We’re trying to bring that up. And some have spouses that jobs in the recession, oil cutbacks, so it’s a gesture obviously. You know, it’s part of bigger efforts being done by the foundation,” shared Dr. Mark Hagerott, the NDUS chancellor.

Dr. Hagerott will be donating his salary increase to the North Dakota University System Foundation, which helps fund programs, grants and scholarships across 11 institutes.

He received a 2.5 percent pay increase, equaling $9,360.

And while he knows it’s not a huge impact he says he doesn’t need the money.

Hagerott’s current salary is $375,400 a year.