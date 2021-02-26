North Dakota US Attorney says recent drug pipeline bust impacts the entire state

Since the start of the year, federal authorities have arrested almost 60 people in connection to a drug pipeline running from Detroit to the Peace Garden State.

North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says it’s a step in the right direction.

We caught up with Wrigley on Friday.

He says in just one indictment they arrested 30 people, with 22 of them being from the Detroit area.

Wrigley says they chose North Dakota because they could make up to $20 on a single opioid pill.

And, he added, in some cases dealers were arrested in possession of upwards of 2,000 of these pills.

Wrigley says even though the drug pipeline targeted North Dakota’s tribal lands, the problem is widespread.

“It’s not just the reservations, by the way. Too often they’re bringing this poison into our other larger cities and filtering it out to the reservation. The entire state of North Dakota is impacted by this. And that means the entire state of North Dakota is positively impacted by the prosecution being brought into this office,” explained Wrigley.

Wrigley says the drug arrests are evidence of a public health crisis, not just a legal issue.