North Dakota veteran gifted a new car

One decorated North Dakota veteran was honored for his service Tuesday with a brand new car.

“For me, I guess it always feels awkward and I never feel deserving of just amazing gifts like this,” said Clint Romesha.

Romesha is a decorated Staff Sergeant who served all across the globe.

Now, he’s the owner of a brand new, payment-free, 2020 Dodge Durango thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo Bank and Eide Chrysler.

“I’ve had the chance to work with him in the past and he is an amazing person. And really has done so much for our country and we are just so thankful that we get to work with him,” said Shelly Jones, Regional Bank District Manager for Wells Fargo.

“But to have a vehicle that and have it be payment free takes a huge load off of the stress in life,” explained Romesha.

Romesha has received many awards for his service, including a purple heart and a medal of honor from President Barack Obama.

He says one of the greatest ways a veteran can be honored is by never forgetting their service and the sacrifice they made.

“The time is something you can never get back. And spend the time to get to know veterans, hear their stories, listen to them and pay attention to what their needs or helps can be for them,” explained Romesha.

“We really feel like it’s part of our commitment to our communities and our team members to make that our veterans are never forgotten and we can always appreciate them in what they’re doing and what they’ve done for our country,” said Jones.

Jones tells us that they’ve gifted a house in Lincoln, a house in Minot and now this car all within the last year to veterans in North Dakota.

Romesha grew up in a military family and joined the army in 1999, at the age of 18.