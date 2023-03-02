BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota veteran had one final wish come true — with the help of Senator John Hoeven.

From 1980 to 1986, Vincent Compeau served in the US Army’s 82nd Airborne 505th Infantry Company as a paratrooper and infantryman at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He lived in Grand Forks, New Town, and Makoti, and died in November 2022.

Compeau had one final wish after his death — one last parachute jump. Senator Hoeven got to work to make that wish a reality.

On February 28th, a number of servicemen, along with Compeau’s ashes, parachuted from a helicopter over Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“What a great way to honor one of our wonderful veterans,” states Senator Hoeven. “I’d like to offer a big thanks to our paratroopers at 82nd Fort Bragg for conducting the ceremony, and then skydiving with Vincent’s ashes.”

Following the jump, his ashes were spread in the drop zone.