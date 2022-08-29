MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to a news release, the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. CT at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs due to limited seating.

Handicap-marked vehicles are encouraged to arrive before 12:15 p.m. Drivers should ensure handicap credentials and decals are readily visible to parking attendants.

Scheduled to speak are Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, the Honorable Matthew T. Quinn, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general.

The keynote speaker is retired Maj. Gen. Alexander P. Macdonald, who was the adjutant general when the cemetery was dedicated.

The master of ceremonies will be Lt. Col. Shirley J. Olgeirson, N.D. National Guard historian, who also presided over the dedication ceremony on Aug. 30, 1992.

The North Dakota Army National Guard’s Fargo-based 188th Army Band’s “Brass Quintet” will perform the national anthem and “Hero” by Charles Mekealian.

The ceremony will be recorded and available on the North Dakota National Guard website.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery was established by an act of the 1989 North Dakota Legislative Assembly.

The cemetery was opened in July 1992 and is operated by the Office of the North Dakota adjutant general.