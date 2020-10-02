North Dakota Veterans Home asking for the public’s help getting 110 masks for residents

Coronavirus
The North Dakota Veterans Home needs a little help from you.

The long term care facility, located in Lisbon, is asking for 110 cloth masks for its residents.

They just need to be 4 and half by 8 inches in order to cover both people’s noses and mouths.

The masks must also be at least two layers thick.

Residents in the home are required to wear masks while they’re in communal areas and the coordinator says she is proud of the fact that not one person there has tested positive.

“I think our staff and residents are doing a great job with social distancing and we have asked the residents to wear masks when they’re outside of their room. So they’re wearing face masks when outside of their room, when they come to get their mail,” shared Susie Schecht, marketing coordinator for the North Dakota Veterans Home.

If you want to help, they are asking that people ship masks directly to them at:

1600 Veterans Drive
Lisbon, ND 58054

