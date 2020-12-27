North Dakota virus cases, hospitalizations continue plunge

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, left, and Master Sgt. Melanie Vincent administer COVID-19 tests inside the Bismarck Events Center in Bismarck, N.D. As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus are dropping toward double figures, one month after sitting at more than 300 for many days. The number of people receiving treatment in medical centers dropped by five in the last day, to 106. The state’s hospital tracker updated Sunday shows there are 39 staffed intensive care unit beds and 351 staffed inpatient beds available throughout North Dakota. Officials said 110 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, for a total of 91,486 cases since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the state ranks 45th in the country for new cases per capita.

