Looking back at the last ten years, North Dakota wages are on the rise.

Take a look at the chart above. It starts in 2008 and ends with the latest data from 2018.

The line in blue is the trend for the whole country, and the orange line represents North Dakota.

The average wage in our state, across all professions, has gone up.

While our average pay is still less than that of the country’s average, North Dakota wages have actually gone up more substantially.

We’ve seen pay in the state increase by 49 percent in those ten years, compared to the US, which has seen a lesser, 26 percent increase.

The Workforce Center Manager at Job Service North Dakota told KX News, wages are being increased at a good rate in the state.

The Bismarck Workforce Center Manager, Amy Arenz adds, “You know, we are getting a lot of new businesses that are coming, and the population growth. You know, so we hope that that can continue.”

You’ll notice the larger increase between about 2012 and 2016, which Job Service says can be attributed to the oil boom.

Arenz says even with the decrease in 2017, we’re still on the way up. Right now, the average wage in North Dakota is $52,000 a year.