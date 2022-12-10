BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Water Commission (SWC), consisting of Governor Doug Burgum, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, and eight other members appointed by the governor, are looking forward to plenty of new water projects in the coming years.

After a yearlong process and much public outreach input, not only has the SWC updated their cost-share policies and procedures, but they’ve also voted for their final approval on Friday, December 9 for new policies for the 2023-2025 budget cycle. This plan and update are designed to modernize their original Cost-Share Program in response to more contemporary issues with water project development.

“Today, the Water Commission approved funding to support the distribution of reclaimed water to be put to beneficial use,” said DWR Director Andrea Travnicek in a press release. “Supporting infrastructure to ensure adequate delivery of water supplies and reusing reclaimed water as an alternative is important for economic development opportunities in the state.”

One of the multiple projects approved by the SWC will distribute $9.8 million to the Cass Water District. The intent of this grant is to transfer reclaimed water from Fargo’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Effluent Reuse Facility to the North Dakota Soybean Processor’s (NDSP) new proposed location north of Cassleton, including the implementation of 29 miles of distribution pipelines.

“These critical infrastructure projects will provide essential water supplies and flood protection to our citizens, supporting economic development and making our communities more resilient against droughts and flooding,” said Governor Doug Burgum in the release. “The State Water Commission appreciates the public’s input on the Cost-Share Program and will continue working with the Department of Water Resources to ensure that our Resources Trust Fund – which is entirely supported by oil tax revenue – is deployed for important projects like these that will benefit current and future generations of North Dakotans.”

In addition to the Cass Rural Water District program, the SWC also voted to approve funding for multiple other municipal, regional, and rural water supply projects, including those related to flood control and general water needs.

For more information on the SWC, visit this page.