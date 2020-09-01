North Dakota will not adapt new CDC testing recommendations

Recently, the CDC said those who are not showing any symptoms shouldn’t get tested.

This comes as testing has increased with kids returning to school and students returning to colleges across the Peace Garden State.

We spoke with someone from the North Dakota Department of Health who says they will continue with the current testing guidelines.

“So if we’re able to positively identify our cases and get them into quarantine and isolation and identify who they had been around, we’re eventually able to stop that spread because then the virus has nowhere to go,” said Brenton Nesemeier, the Field Epidemiologist Supervisor for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Nesemeier says the CDC left it up to each individual state on whether or not it wants to adopt the new changes.