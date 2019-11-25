North Dakota woman celebrates 108th birthday

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

It was likely an “early to bed” for some of the residents tonight at Bethany after a big birthday party there this afternoon. 

And, talk about setting the bar high, Helene Sandvig walked to her own birthday party. Today…..she is 108.

She still lives independently….walks on her own and has a sharp memory of life on the farm near Leonard, North Dakota. 

Helene was a former country school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and a 4-H leader. She and her husband worked hard on the farm…..milking cows, fieldwork with their team of horses and raising all their own food. 

“It was easy, we enjoyed it. We did everything together on the farm.  We had a good life on the farm, I had a garden and raised strawberries and sold raspberries,” said Helene Sandvig.

Several of Helene’s neighbors from rural Leonard drove up for the party.

Since Helene does not have any children… Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo decided to put the celebration together. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Gage R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gage R"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"

Need for blood donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Need for blood donations"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Pot Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pot Pardons"

Thanksgiving Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Science"

Bank of ND and Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank of ND and Marijuana"

Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Prices"

Kurdish Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Protest"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge