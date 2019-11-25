North Dakota woman celebrates 108th birthday

It was likely an “early to bed” for some of the residents tonight at Bethany after a big birthday party there this afternoon.

And, talk about setting the bar high, Helene Sandvig walked to her own birthday party. Today…..she is 108.

She still lives independently….walks on her own and has a sharp memory of life on the farm near Leonard, North Dakota.

Helene was a former country school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and a 4-H leader. She and her husband worked hard on the farm…..milking cows, fieldwork with their team of horses and raising all their own food.

“It was easy, we enjoyed it. We did everything together on the farm. We had a good life on the farm, I had a garden and raised strawberries and sold raspberries,” said Helene Sandvig.

Several of Helene’s neighbors from rural Leonard drove up for the party.

Since Helene does not have any children… Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo decided to put the celebration together.