North Dakota woman with stage 4 cancer in need of chemotherapy has flight canceled

Some discouraging news for the two Grand Forks residents who were trapped on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship we reported just a couple of days ago.

Kari Kolstoe has stage 4 cancer and was expecting to take a flight back to North Dakota on Thursday.

Kari said that flight has now been canceled. She was told someone else was in worse condition and needed the plane.

She has not been told when the next flight will be. Kari and her husband, Paul will remain quarantined at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.