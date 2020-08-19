North Dakota women celebrate 100 years of the right to vote

Tuesday, Aug. 18, marks 100 years since women won the right to vote. Each state has a unique story to tell behind the fight for equal rights.

Kristie Wolff and Susan Wefald are two women who have devoted their time advocating for women’s suffrage. They say North Dakota has come a long way.

Wolff is the Executive Director of the North Dakota’s Women’s Network and said, “Today as we celebrate, it’s really important we continue to acknowledge the fight.”

Co-chair of North Dakota Women’s Suffrage Centennial Susan Wefald added, “But it’s a reminder to women of how hard people worked for this fight.”

Wolff and Wefald spend their days spreading the word of women’s suffrage. They’ve published articles and created programs hoping people will never forget.

“The woman who fought for our right to vote were beaten, they were jailed, they were ridiculed,” said Wolff. “To see what they went through to give me the right that I have today is really quite emotional.”

Like in all states, North Dakota has a history of its own. It wasn’t until 1889 women in the state won partial voting rights, only being able to vote for school officials and school positions. By 1914, North Dakota had over 200 suffrage clubs that were active, persevering until change came.

Wefald said, “They were activists. We’d see people walking in the streets asking people for change –that’s what people were doing back then.”

The state finally ratified the 19th Amendment on Dec. 1, 1919, making it the 20th state in the U.S. to do so — but the fight was far from over.

Women of color had to continue to fight, Indigenous women, Asian Americans had to continue to fight for their right to vote.

And it continues to this day. That’s why Wolff and Wefald continue to keep doing the work they do.

“That’s why we have an organization like this. It says improving the lives of women through communication, legislation and increased public activism,” said Wefald. “Those are very important actions as they are today as they were back 100 years ago.”

They say there are still improvements that can be made.

“I think we are doing just fine. However, having said that, we do not have as many legislators as we should. We are below the national average. We can do much better than that and have much better government as a result,” said Wefald.

Wolff added, “One of the most important ways we can celebrate the 100th anniversary and honor the suffragist is to go out and exercise the right to vote.”

Next Wednesday is the actual ratification date, but today is when Tennessee, the 36th and final state, favored the amendment.

President Donald Trump announced he would be signing a full pardon for Lead of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, Susan B. Anthony.

For more information about the history of women’s suffrage in North Dakota, click here.