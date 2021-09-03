North Dakota Women’s Network names this year’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Renae Moch of Bismarck has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Women’s Network (NDWN).

A virtual celebration will be held on Friday, October 29, to celebrate her lifetime dedication to public and community health.

Renae Moch, MBA, FACMPE, has worked in healthcare administration for both the public and private sector for nearly 20 years and currently serves as the Public Health Director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. In this role, Renae has taken on leadership roles to address community health issues such as opioid and substance abuse, behavioral health and homelessness, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association of City and County Health Officials. In addition, she has served as president for the North Dakota Public Health Association and North Dakota Medical Group Management Association, and as a board member for Bridging the Dental Gap, a dental clinic for uninsured, underinsured or low-income members of the community.

Renae is board certified in medical practice management (CMPE) and a Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (FACMPE), which is the highest level of distinction in the medical practice management profession. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a minor in Business Communications and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND.

Previous NDWN Woman of the Year recipients include Dina Butcher, Connie Hildebrand, Bonnie Palecek, Judy DeMers, Kylie Oversen, Karla Rose Hanson, Cheryl Bergian, Nancy Johnson, Ellen Chaffee, Kathy Fick, Kathy Hogan, Karen Ehrens, Ruth Buffalo and Susan Wefald.