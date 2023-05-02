BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Washington, D.C. is full of history that tells the story of how our country came to be and honors those who fought for and continue to fight for our freedom.

That’s why the Honor Flight sends veterans to the capital, as a way to recognize their service while also allowing them to recognize the service of others.

Monday marked a day of remembrance and honor for the veterans on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

They started their day at the National Archives, where they viewed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, remembering how our founding fathers fought for our right to be free.

Next, they headed to the Navy Memorial where a Navy vet expressed gratitude for his freedom.

“I’ve lived long enough to be married, have kids, grandkids, and I have great-grandchildren. So I’m grateful for that. If it hadn’t been for the military taking care of this country, I don’t know if I’d have that. So, I’m really grateful to our military service people,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Denny Hildebrand.

And Denny was even joined on this trip by his brother, Mike, an Army veteran.

Denny says this trip is extra special because his brother has leukemia, so he was happy to share another memory with him.

“He asked me to get together on it. And I ended up not in too good of shape. I’ve got cancer, leukemia. And so, you have to tell them all that, I think that’s what really helped us to get in the program,” said U.S. Army Veteran Mike Hildebrand.

Then they visited the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial and Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Emotions were high as some veterans shaded the names and shared stories of people they knew who died in the Vietnam War.

“It is so rewarding to bring veterans out here to visit the memorials built in their honor. They need the welcome reception that they deserve,” said Western ND Honor Flight board member Marty Presler.

After that, the vets stopped at the World War II memorial and the Franklin D. Roosevelt memorial before heading to the airport.

On the flight, the veterans received a packet filled with letters from loved ones and children in Western North Dakota.

The flight returned to Bismarck around 9 p.m. and the vets were greeted by friends and family and those wanted to show support.

The Western North Dakota Honor Flight serves veterans who served in or between the times of World War II, The Vietnam War, and the Korean War, or those with a terminal illness.

The Western North Dakota honor flight is fundraising and hoping to take another round of veterans in October.

Presler says there are more than 300 veterans on the waiting list for an honor flight.

If you would like to sign up for, donate to or volunteer with the Western North Dakota Honor Flight, you’re asked to contact the organization.

The phone number is 701-527-3480 and the email address is westernndhf@gmail.com.

There is also an online feedback form.