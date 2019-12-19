North Dakotans are Divided in the Wake of President Trump’s Impeachment

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States is impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives tonight, becoming the third American President to be formally charged.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, but how about here at home?

Much like it is in Washington, the locals we connected with today are very much divided. KX News spent some time asking several passers-by in the capital city, how they feel.

Minus one exception, everyone had a strong opinion one way or the other.

Bismarck resident Rissa Williams said tonight couldn’t have come fast enough.

She added, “I can’t believe he’s still in office.”

When asked why, she responded, “Because I think he’s a joke.”

She says her reaction was relief.

“I don’t think he’s a good human. I don’t think he has any compassion. I don’t think he’s qualified,” shared Williams.

Larry Mallory and his grandson agree.

“I never did like the guy in the first place. They can let him go,” Larry said.

Young grandson Clifford Mallory added, “He lies to the country itself, and I don’t think he’s that ‘trustful’.”

On the other side of things, is Mandan resident Paulie Lorenzano.

He shared, “I think it’s ridiculous. There’s really no proof. They’ve got nothing…Senate’s going to turn it around anyway.”

He says the President is doing a great job.

“So the Democrats are just upset about that. That’s all it is,” he explained.

Paul Stubbs, on the other hand, would rather keep out of politics.

He said, “It’s pointless in a way. It’s just another opportunity for people to bicker at one another.”

But there is one place where locals are meeting in the middle:

“Nothing gets done. It’s wasting money,” Lorenzano said.

“It’s just frustrating that you feel like, at the end of it all, the President is still going to be in place,” added Stubbs.

What Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls a sad and solemn moment for the country, coming in the first year that Democrats swept control of the House, unfolded in a caustic day-long session that showcased the nation’s divisions, not only along party lines, but also by region, race, and culture.