NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — It may have been raining off and on Friday but that didn’t stop North Dakotans from enjoying the 63rd Annual Morton County Fair.

Adults and kids are more than ready to get a little muddy, some kids even deliberately jumped into the mud! However, vendors had to fight the rain to keep their products dry for customers, including the owner of Rustic Radiance.

“It was a slower morning just because it’s Friday right? Everyone is still working. But it is picking up and there has been some really good entertainment. Like really good. Some great singers, Blind Joe was here. That shocked me. I was super excited. I was kind of fangirling like there was a celebrity here,” said Louisha Emineth, owner of Rustic Radiance.

The bounce houses and face painting scheduled for the Morton County Fair had to be canceled due to the weather. However, there was still loads of entertainment and kids’ activities.

There are also many types of fair food to enjoy. And the Frank Fletcher band will be hitting the stage, Friday night at 8:30. And of course, you can’t forget about the rodeo.

“The cowboys, they are still going strong. Cowgirls, they are out there doing their thing. Like I said it’s picking up foot traffic is picking up and you know North Dakotans they show up rain or shine,” said Emineth.

The fair will continue throughout the weekend so you still have a chance to join in on the fun through Sunday.