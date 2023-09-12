BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A healthy Human Resource department is something that every business needs to continue being successful, and one group is recognizing that.

KX News visited the Bismarck Event Center to learn more.

“The business of HR is everyone’s business,” said April Frank, the director-elect for ND SHRM. “If you’re a CFO, a business owner, you’re a manager, even though you might not have an H.R. certification, you should be attending our event, you should be learning more about what is going on in the world of H.R.”

The world of business is rapidly changing, and it can be difficult to keep up. To help our state stay up with the times, the North Dakota Society for H.R. Management, also known as ND SHRM, hosts an annual conference for people in business.

“It gives people the opportunity to come together, learn about those things, keep skills sharp, keep growing our profession as well as making those connections with other HR individuals across the state,” said ND SHRM State Director Nicole Mikkelsen. “If you have questions or experience a problem or a situation at your workplace — you have that network to lean on and that support system as well.”

The conference also helps provide opportunities for networking and support between attendees, with general education sessions and breakout sessions; however, they’re trying something new starting this year.

“We have added some leadership coaching opportunities for attendees to meet one-on-one with a certified leadership coach,” said Mikkelsen. “We also have a networking opportunity tonight, it’s our after-hours event — we’re going to have a live band and encourage more networking for all of our attendees as well as some of our speakers, they get the chance to mingle in that social atmosphere.”

And if you’re looking for support in your field.

“It’s a great way to just know that there’s other people that are out there that may be experiencing the same challenges you’re experiencing and being able to reach out to them to ask their opinion or see how they’ve handled things in the past,” said Ashley Eisenbeis, the H.R. director for Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

If you’re interested in attending the conference in the future, registration for ND SHRM 2024 will begin September 14.