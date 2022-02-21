This winter storm is leaving a mess to clean up around North Dakota.

“The cold doesn’t bother me,” Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Building & Grounds Manager Lynn Bryntesen said.

Clean-up started as early as Mondy morning for some North Dakotans.

”We have a lot of pedestrian traffic that comes in and I try to keep everything cleaned for them,” Bryntesen said.

The wintry weather is striking Bismarck again leaving people to clean their driveways, streets and windshields.

Jake Wutzke, the owner of Bis-Man Outdoor Services, has been up for hours clearing the path of snow.

He said he’s taken only one hour of rest before getting started again.

“We do mostly commercial parking lots, we got about 30 parking lots done,” Wutzke said.

Wutzke and Bryntesen both have something in common.

“I enjoy the snow. I’d much rather have snow than cold any day,” Wutzke said

“I enjoy it,” Bryntesen said.

Wutzke said there was a change in pattern this winter and now it’s started all over again.

“For the first half of the season, we were quite busy, and the second half was kind of hit or miss but that’s quite how it goes,” he said.

Wutzke is ready for the current wintry blast and is always prepared.

“We have everything to go into heated storage so we can go at any given notice,” said Wutzke.

The most snow Wutzke said he cleared was a few years ago when he had to clean a parking lot filled with 24 inches of snow.