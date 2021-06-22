North Dakotans quit smoking at higher rate than national average

Over 3,000 North Dakotans each year use the North Dakota Quit Line to seek help in quitting smoking. More than one-third of those using the quit line are successful in putting out that last smoke.

Susan Kahler from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says North Dakota has a higher rate of quitters than the national average, which is around 30%.

She says it takes the average person five to seven attempts to quit smoking.

Treatment plans vary from person to person, ranging from nicotine pills to chewing gum.

Kahler says a common treatment, called the four D’s has been pretty successful.

“When you feel a craving coming, you know, drink water, delay, so maybe pick up the phone and call somebody. Take deep breaths, or do something else,” said Kahler.

Kahler says for those interested in quitting to call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.