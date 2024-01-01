MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)– While many might be celebrating the holiday today by staying home in their pajamas and relaxing, some North Dakotans have a different way they like to ring in the new year. Whether they showed up to enjoy the great outdoors, spend time with family and friends, or just burn off those holiday calories, many North Dakotans enjoyed welcoming 2024 by participating in the first hike of the year at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

On January 1st, walkers braved the icy slopes as they trekked along a hiking path approximately two and a half miles long– but despite the dangers of the ice, park managers say there was a great turnout.

“Probably 250 plus,” recalls Park Manager Erik Dietrich, “so a lot of people. A lot of good people coming out here and enjoying the park and enjoying the beauty.”

Participants of all ages were able to enjoy the beauty of the New Year’s hike.

“I like how beautiful the grass is,” shared participant Eden Frase.

“I like the sky too,” added fellow hiker Glyder Bell.

“I think it’s great being out here on a holiday,” stated visitor Laurie Swank. “the weather is great, and so is being with family, bringing our dogs out, and getting a lot of good exercise,”

Park rangers say the weather for this year’s hike was spectacular compared to the past two years, where hikers had to endure walking through feet of snow and below-zero temperatures. Dietrich also notes that this new year’s hike is just one of many opportunities that our state parks have to offer — and that participating in events such as this can help you explore all of those opportunities while you enjoy the great outdoors.

“You get views of the entire Missouri River Valley along the Missouri River system,” shared Dietrich. “You’ll see people coming out and just enjoying it. It’s just a huge benefit– and that’s why we do what we do.”

Dietrich states that the Lewis and Clark State Park and Fort Stevenson State Park will both be celebrating 50-year anniversaries this year. KX will provide more information on the celebrations that will be held as it becomes available.