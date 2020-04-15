North Dakotans share how they plan to spend their stimulus check

Many North Dakotans have received their stimulus check. We asked what people are planning to do with theirs.

“It’s already spent on bills,” said Mikey Schiele, nurse.

She isn’t the only person who has plans to put their stimulus check to good use.

“I will be putting it in the bank and paying for bills,” said Carrie Lewis, registered nurse and teacher at MSU.

“Tough times for everybody. Oil is down, so basically just hunkering down and paying what needs to be paid,” said Brandon Hergett, oil field hotshot truck driver.

A couple of North Dakotans don’t plan on spending it any time soon.

“I was just going to save it,” said Reyanne Foster.

“Probably just putting it into savings or paying bills,” said Sierra Schneider, pharmacy technician.

For others, there’s no plan just yet.

“You know, I haven’t asked my husband. I let him handle that part and I just come and get Starbucks,” said Chelsie Hultz, teacher at MSU.

One man says he knows exactly what he’d like to spend it on, which could be thanks to a recent Netflix special.

“I’m gonna buy a baby tiger and I’m going to raise it up. Hopefully I can keep paying for it after the stimulus check because I know they’re expensive to keep,” said Michael Lariche.

If you’re undecided on whether to spend, save or donate, some hope the money can help those who need it most.

“I hope they use it to stimulate the economy. We’ve had a lot of our co-workers in our community who have been affected by this, and I would really hope that we can do something to maintain their ability to make a living,” Lewis said.

“I hope that they are able to pay for what they need right now. I think this is affecting a lot of people who don’t have savings. There’s a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck, or one paycheck away from having troubles. So, I’m hoping that it helps people pay the needs that they have right now and alleviate some of their stress,” Hultz said.

If you haven’t gotten yours yet, checks will be dispersed through August.