North Dakotans share their best and worst Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for some people this Valentine’s Day. We stopped by Dakota Square Mall in Minot to hear about people’s most memorable Valentine’s Day — both good and bad.

“I had a message today from a gal that I went on a date with and it said, ‘Valentine’s Day is not just for the people who are in relationships, they’re also for your loved ones and close friends. Happy Valentine’s Day, friend,'” said Tanner Cowell.

“My worst Valentine’s Day story, I got cheated on with one of my friends,” said Frida Perez. “Yeah, and now they’re together.”

“My now wife, it was our first Valentine’s Day together and she took me to California. She did the whole hotel room, with the candles in the bathtub and the flowers on the bed and the whole nine yards,” said Jayme Thompson.

“Well, I get into the bathtub and we’ve been drinking wine and there was the tealight candles all behind the bathtub and it caught my hair on fire and I was trying to be cute and everything. And I was like, ‘oh, I smell my hair burning,’ and I dunked into the bathtub super fast and she’s dying laughing at me. Like, laughing so hard at me because she’s like, ‘oh my God.’ And I went all the way under and I was like, ‘oh my God my hair.’ And that was like the best/worst Valentine’s Day ever.”

“My best one now because I have a husband and he doesn’t do flowers on Valentine’s Day, he does it every other day of the year. Not every day, but different days,” said Hannah Kaul.

“It will always be every single one with my wife,” said Daylon Koehn.

“What do you do for her?”

“This year, I went and got her manicures, and flowers and chocolates and surprised her in the morning with it,” Koehn added.

“She didn’t know that I love her and I brought her just a big gift, flowers and chocolates, something like that,” said Hoka.

“I didn’t appear, the gifts come first, she was surprised, I was watching so far away. Then when she was happy and she just asked, ‘who did this?’ I appeared to her, I told her that I love her and I want to continue my life with you. That happened and she agreed.”

