North Dakotans share their holiday traditions

Looking at Christmas lights, baking cookies and spending time with family are some of the ways we celebrate the holidays. We asked North Dakotans what their traditions are.

“My family and I get together and we go out and do the Toys for Tots. We get together like on a Saturday afternoon or something and go and do the shopping and buy the gifts. Then we go out and make a family meal of it,” said Tim Marchant.

“Spend time with my family and enjoy my grandkids and stuff. I don’t want to cook this year so they’re going to have to cook,” said Marie Frye.

“We usually open the presents on Christmas Eve, we have a dinner, we go to church and then open up gifts afterwards,” said Jerry Effertz.

“Food and family. In-laws on Christmas Eve and then my family on Christmas Day,” said Rhonda Larson.

“We do normally do Christmas Eve opening gifts. And then, of course, Santa comes after that for the morning where the kids get to open up the morning presents from Santa,” said Linda Racine.

“For the Christmas, we normally set up the night before. We try to get all of our cooking done, started the night before, prepping or whatever. We normally have everyone come over, about midnight or so. Everyone opens their gifts. That’s been a family tradition of ours because, parents, we still normally have to go to work on Christmas day,” said Shawndell Corbin.

“We do turkey, ham, collard greens, mac and cheese, oh sweet Jesus. Sweet potato pies, banana pudding, cakes, yams. My husband likes to do ribs sometimes,” Corbin added.

