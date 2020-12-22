North Dakotans share their plans for the second stimulus check

Congress has finally approved another relief package.

With this package, each adult and child will get up to $600 depending on household income.

Karassa Stinchcomb went out and asked what people plan to do with the second stimulus check –and how you can make the most of it.

The new $900 billion relief package will bring financial assistance to businesses and individuals.

When the first stimulus check was deposited, we asked North Dakotans what their plans were for the new income. Paying bills and putting it into savings were the most popular answers.

This time around, some people have the same plan.

“First of all, I’m going to wait until we get it. I don’t want to spend money before I have it. Most likely, I probably will spend it to pay bills,” said Jerry Effertz.

“I’m on a fixed income so I’ll probably keep it. I’d like to pay my bills and get them out of the way,” said Marie Frye.

Some people shared off-camera that they’re not working the same amount of hours or have been laid off so that’s why they’re also choosing to use the check to pay bills.

Others say they’ve been lucky, so they’re going to pass the $600 along.

“I would donate it to the disabled veterans. I’m one myself and there’s people that need it worse than I do,” said Jim Whitty.

“I would rather see my money go somewhere else towards people who could use it rather than me. I’m a firm believer that there are a lot of people out there that could use those checks. People who aren’t in work or have been laid off for a while that could be more in need than somebody that is getting their 40 hours a week like me,” said Tyler Kolobakken.

If you’re unsure of how to spend it, a financial advisor told CNBC what you should do.

She says pay important bills first like housing and utility.

If you’re all caught up but are worried about the stability of your job, put it into savings, or put it towards high-interest credit card debt before savings.

If you don’t fall into any of those categories, you can always invest the money.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier Monday some American’s could receive their check as early as next week.