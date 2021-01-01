North Dakotans share their resolutions and hopes for 2021

For many North Dakotans, the new year is a symbol for new beginnings.

Wearing masks, social distancing and toilet paper shortages are some things we’ll never forget about 2020.

Some of the popular resolutions at the start of a new year are to eat healthier, go to the gym or save money. But, with the end of a year we’ll never forget, we wanted to find out if resolutions or hopes changed for 2021.

What is your 2021 New Year’s resolution?

“Get rid of the coronavirus and Joe Biden,” said Devon Gotvaslee.

“Just to live life more comfortably, safe and healthy,” said Daisy Fichter.

“My New Year’s resolution is I want to start eating healthier for myself and teaching my children good, healthy eating habits. I want to save money so that we can do more things together as a family, and I just want to start living better,” said Teresa St. Pierre.

“Just hope it goes better than 2020 did,” said Kevin Rasmuson.

Some people were a little camera shy and shared they aren’t as hopeful as Kevin is about 2021 being a better year, but only time will tell what the future will hold.