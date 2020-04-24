North Dakotans still struggling with unemployment applications

After sitting down with the President of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, KX News learned that people out of work are still struggling to even apply for unemployment.

President Landis Larson says it’s not an easy process on the Job Service North Dakota website, especially for those applying for the first time. He says he’s spent time walking people through it.

Larson says he can tell by the comments on the Job Service Facebook page that people are misunderstanding how to apply.

And on top of that, he says Job Service hasn’t been very responsive to these questions and comments on social media. Although it is worth note, the organization’s caseload has been tripled.

Larson explained, even after the initial application for unemployment in North Dakota is completed, you have to re-certify each week to keep receiving money.

“What they do is they give you an electronic book to read. And if you don’t understand the book and what it’s trying to tell you, you’re not going to do it right and you’re going to lose weeks of unemployment,” Larson said.

He adds people have been saying they misunderstood questions on the applications, causing them to answer wrong and get denied. That means you have to start an appeals process, which Larson says, is taking a long time at the moment.

His advice is to pay close attention and take your time with unemployment applications.