North Dakota’s Career Ready program focusing on ending trade shortage

Career and technical education in the state, and across the country, is becoming ever more important.

With shortages in the trades and many people retiring from these professions, there’s a great need to bring more young people into these fields.

The state’s Career Ready Practices Training program will be used this month to train people on what students need to learn.

“It is very important in today’s world because a four year degree is not for everyone. I think we’re realizing that finally and we’re helping those students early enough so they can make the smart choice and choose what career that they want to be in and then prepare them early,” said Michael Netzolf, a standards and curriculum specialist.

Teachers across the state are learning how to measure students in five soft skill areas that are critical to everyone’s success.

These areas include technical skills, problem solving and teamwork.

The training is being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education.