NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, our state has been making more money. In fact, North Dakota’s economy grew from $52.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to $53.4 billion in the third quarter.

That is the fifth largest increase compared to all states in the country. Over the same time period, unemployment in North Dakota went down from 2.5% at the end of the second quarter to 2.2% at the end of the third.

The nation’s economy, as a whole, has expanded overall too.

But experts in the Department of Labor say this is also due because, economically speaking, we are still coming out of the pandemic’s impacted economy.