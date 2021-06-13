North Dakota’s Experimental Aircraft Association hosts annual Planes and Pancakes

North Dakota’s Experimental Aircraft Association hosted its annual Planes and Pancakes event — allowing pilots and the community to share their love for aviation.

“Some people think they have a fear of flying. It is nothing to be afraid of, it is really safe. It’s like driving a car but has different altitudes and elements,” said Jim Christianson, Pilot.

The event was crowded with families who could enjoy free pancakes before taking off.



Pilot Jim Christianson said the conditions are perfect for today’s event.

“It’s an awesome day for flying. It is a beautiful day, a little bit windy, but the wind is coming down the runway and that helps the landings and take offs. It is great to see the aviation community come out and support this event. There’s hundreds and hundreds of people here,” Christianson said.

Airplanes in many shapes, forms, and colors are parked on the tarmac, for touring, but the best part is getting inside one for a free ride.

“You can bring the kids out; they can enjoy it. They can have fun and the whole family can take a plane ride. We probably show them tours of maybe 20 minutes and I believe they go up and down the river there,” said Garhett Langer, EAA 1008 president.

Bob Simmers has over 58 years of flying experience and his message is, flying is not as bad as some may think.

“It’s more peaceful than getting up and flying around even if it’s by yourself just looking down at the world below you,” Simmer said.

This is one of the many aircrafts that can be seen at the Mandan Municipal Airport .

“It’s Cessna’s first all metal airplane. It comes with a big round engine on it. This one has 270 horsepower. It’s a five-passenger plane and flies at about 160 miles per hour. It gets about 10 miles to the gallon and is very recognizable everywhere you go,” Simmers said.



Pilots came from all over the state for the event.

