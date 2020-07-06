North Dakota’s federal lawmakers decry judge’s order to temporarily shut down Dakota Access pipeline

North Dakota’s congressional delegates in Washington say a federal judge’s order to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline by August 5th is “terrible,” “a win for radical environmentalists,” and one that will “severely impact our state’s economy.”

In statements released Monday morning, the three Republicans signaled their disappointment with Judge James Boasberg’s order.

“Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline would have devastating consequences to North Dakota and to America’s energy security,” said Senator Kevin Cramer. “This terrible ruling should be promptly appealed.”

Senator John Hoeven noted that the pipeline “has been operating safely since 2017.”

“Today’s district court ruling comes at a very difficult time because it will severely impact our state’s economy at the same time we are working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoeven continued. “We anticipate the company will appeal the decision to the Circuit Court which should allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue to operate while the Army Corps of Engineers works to finalize its environmental impact statement.”

“The decision to shut down the Dakota Access is irresponsible and wrong-headed,” said Representative Kelly Armstong. “It ignores all prior precedent and is a win for radical environmentalists. The pipeline has been operating without issue for over three years. This decision will be devastating to North Dakota’s economy, energy industry, and the nation’s national and energy security.”