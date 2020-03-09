North Dakota’s Firehouse Caucuses: Let the voting begin

Tuesday, March 10 is the day North Dakota Democrats will vote on their favorite presidential candidate. The Democratic-NPL Party is using a new method for voting this year.

The firehouse caucus allows you to go to a poll, cast your ballot, and leave — much like a typical primary. This will be the first time using the method in North Dakota.

Fourteen in-person voting locations will be open Tuesday. But the party’s executive director said thousands of ballots have already been cast by rural voters.

“We had over 3,100 requests for vote by mail ballots in comparison to 2016 we had about 3,300 – 3,400 people vote that day. So I think it led to a big uptick of early voting on a benefit to rural North Dakota so we’re looking to blow those numbers out of the water,” said Michael Taylor, Executive Director.

If you’re planning to vote…here’s what you need to know:

The polling sites for democrats will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., central time. Twelve candidates’ names will be on the ballot, but only three are still in the race: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Fourteen delegates are up for grabs for those three candidates.

Republicans will also have the chance to vote tomorrow — but that vote is entirely symbolic.

President Donald Trump is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot. He will receive all of North Dakota’s delegates at the national convention.

North Dakota Democrats said they don’t expect coronavirus fears to dampen turnout in the state’s presidential caucuses.

Participation is actually expected to be up, sharply, from four years ago. State Democratic Party spokesman Alex Rohr said health officials are monitoring conditions, but he doesn’t expect the coronavirus scare to keep people from voting.

