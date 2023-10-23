BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Snow hasn’t affected just yet for harvest, but it may be on the way.

KX News spoke with a NDSU Extension agent who tells us what this will mean for crops. Even though we plan to get snow in parts of our region this week, ag workers hope all crops will be off the field in the next 3-4 weeks. One of the big concerns is if grain does come in a little bit wet. Tyler Kralicek from the NDSU extension says that wet crops can affect moisture content in the grain.

“Now, when you get into these cooler seasons, we’ll start to see 20 to 30 degrees for an average temperature. It gives you a little bit more leeway to where you can store that grain closer to that 15% moisture. It does make a heck of a difference,” said Tyler Kralicek, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He says the numbers of crop yields has been good and the numbers appear to be holding steady. Continue to follow us for the latest Ag updates over the next few weeks.