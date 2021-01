North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said his wife, Sandi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted at 3:02 p.m. on Friday, he says she is asymptomatic and his family is home, resting, while quarantining.

Last night Sandi tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully she's asymptomatic and resting at home as our family quarantines. I have no symptoms and am awaiting test results. Thanks to our health care workers & @NDDOH contact tracers, and to family and friends for the well-wishes. — Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (@BrentSanfordND) January 8, 2021

He said he’s awaiting his own test results and he also has no symptoms.

He thanked everyone for the well wishes.